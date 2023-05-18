Gardener charged with firing at policeman, possession of firearms and drugs

KOTA TINGGI: A gardener, who walks with an iron prosthetic leg, was charged in the magistrate and sessions courts here today with a total of seven charges, including firing a shot at a policeman.

Muhamad Firdaus Paiman (pix), 35, pleaded guilty to six of the charges, which are for possession of firearms and drugs, while no plea was recorded for the charge of firing a shot at the policeman.

In the court before Magistrate Rashidah Baharom, he was charged with discharging a firearm at Lance Corporal Mohd Shafiq Nazrin Razali to prevent the policeman from arresting him.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Lotus Desaru Bandar Penawar roundabout, Pengerang, at 3.35 pm on June 7, 2016.

However, no plea was recorded at the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The charge, framed under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, provides the death sentence if found guilty.

He was also charged with two counts of drug possession, involving 0.44 grammes of Nimetazepam and 0.9 grammes of Cannabis, at the roadside of the Jamek Al-Ikhwan Mosque, Felda Adela Cluster, at 1 am on last May 10.

Muhamad Firdaus, unrepresented, pleaded guilty to both charges.

The court transferred the case to the Pengerang Magistrate’s Court and set July 6 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Khairuddin Khalid prosecuted.

Meanwhile, in the Sessions Court before judge Sazlina Safie, Muhamad Firdaus was charged with four counts of possession of firearms.

For the first and second charges, the father of two pleaded guilty to possessing a Beretta Gardone VT pistol, a homemade shotgun, three 12 Bore cartridges and four 9mm cartridges without a license.

The offences were allegedly committed near Masjid Al-Ikhwan Gugusan Felda Adela, Pengerang, near here, at 1 am last May 10.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a home-made air rifle and a 12 Bore Cartridge without a licence at 2.30 am on the same day at a house in Felda Tunggal, near here.

The charges were framed under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 for unlawful possession of firearms which provides imprisonment for up to 14 years and with whipping with not less than six strokes, if found guilty, and Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960, which provides imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years, or to a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or to both, if found guilty.

The court set June 15 for submission of documents and sentencing.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Irsyad Mardi prosecuted. - Bernama