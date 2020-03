SHAH ALAM: Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn. Bhd has increased its production to 2.2 million loaves of bread a day through its five factories operating 24 hours a day.

Its senior general manager Desmond Tan said the production was a five per cent increase in total production before the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“This supply is able to meet 60% of the demand for bread from all over Peninsular Malaysia, other bread brands have also been in high demand since the Movement Control Order was implemented,“ he said after welcoming Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), Datuk Rosol Wahid who visited the factory here today.

He said despite the increase in bread production, it has always complied with standards set including aspects of cleanliness, delivery and date of expiry.

In the meantime, Rosol has agreed that retailers carry out their own limited bakery purchases according to the needs of their localities so as to look after the welfare of others. — Bernama