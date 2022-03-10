Gas leak: Factory worker found unconscious

ALOR SETAR:- An employee of a factory at Batu 6, Jalan Kuala Kedah near here was found unconscious, believed to be from ammonia inhalation following a leak at the premises.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Senior Fire Superintendent I Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said a team was sent to the scene following a distress call at 6:18 am.

“When at the scene, the commander of the operation found there was a very strong smell of ammonia gas and instructed the fire and rescue personnel to wear breathing apparatus before approaching the factory area and identify the source of the gas leak.

“At 7:06 am, members of the Jalan Raja Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) found the victim, in his 40s, in an unconscious state in the factory area,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was brought out of the premises and given early treatment before being taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) here.

“Safety controls have been carried out at the scene of the incident together with the Hazmat team who managed to find the leaking gas valve and then close it. The operation was completed at 10:19 am,” he added. - Bernama