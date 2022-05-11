GE15: 10-cornered clash in Batu seat creates history

KUALA LUMPUR: For the first time in the history of general elections in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, the Batu parliamentary constituency is about to witness a 10-cornered clash, having recorded the largest number of candidates since 1955.

Due to the large number of candidates, the announcement was made from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) truck outside the nomination centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sentul Utama’s Dewan Gemilang, to enable it to be heard by all candidates of the contesting parties and their respective supporters, who gathered outside the school since 7 am.

The announcement of the contesting candidates was made by the Returning Officer for Batu Khairul Azmir Ahmad after 10 candidates finished submitting their nomination papers for the 15th General Election (GE15) at the hall.

In addition to the incumbent, P. Prabakaran from Pakatan Harapan (PH), who will defend the seat, the clash also involves four independent candidates and five other candidates, from Barisan Nasional (BN); Perikatan Nasional (PN); Parti Warisan (Warisan); Pejuang, which is a component party of Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA); and Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM).

Apart from Prabakaran from PKR, five other candidates are MIC vice-president, Datuk A. Kohilan Pillay (BN-MIC), Azhar Yahya (PN-PAS), Wan Azliana Wan Adnan (GTA-Pejuang), Naganathan Pillai (Warisan) and Zulkifli Fattah (PRM).

Apart from recording the largest number of independent candidates in a single seat, the clash also saw the re-emergence of Chua Tian Chang @ Tian Chua, who is a former Member of Parliament for Batu; lawyer Siti Zabedah Kasim, better known as Siti Kasim; and social media influencer, Nur Fathiah Syazwana Shaharudin, better known as Cleopatra and Too Cheng Huat - all contesting on an Independent ticket.

When announcing the list of candidates, Khairul Azmir said that the Election Commission (EC) received 10 nomination papers from candidates.

The EC set early voting on Nov 15 and polling day on Nov 19.

In GE14, the Batu parliamentary seat was won by Prabakaran, who was an independent candidate supported by PKR then, defeating Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai (BN-Gerakan), Azhar Yahya (PAS) and another independent candidate, Datuk V. M. Panjamothy, with a majority of 24,438 votes.

Meanwhile, Kohilan, when met by reporters, said that he was optimistic that he would be able to win the hearts of young voters in the Batu parliamentary seat, despite realising that it was a difficult and challenging mission.

“I know this is a difficult mission, but I will try because I am young at heart and many development agendas for young voters in this area will be drawn up by BN,” he said.

Prabakaran said that a 10-cornered clash was expected, and welcomed healthy competition from other candidates.

“However, I appeal to the voters in this constituency to make a careful assessment and make a wise decision,” he said.

Earlier, Siti Kasim, who was wearing a black dress and traditional Orang Asli headgear when greeted by reporters, being the first candidate to arrive at the nomination centre, said: “I’m always early, I hate turning up late.”

A group of Siti Kasim’s supporters from the Gua Musang Orang Asli community was also present to support her. - Bernama