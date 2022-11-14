GE15: Early voting for army personnel normal process - Wan Junaidi

KUCHING: The issuance of postal ballot papers for the 15th general election (GE15), which began on Nov 7, to those registered as postal voters is common practice in all elections, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said such a process also involved military personnel registered as postal voters.

As such, he said there was no issue regarding the matter, adding that the returning officer had also informed all the candidates’ agents about the dates of issuing the postal votes.

“It is up to registered individuals who have received the postal ballot papers. What is important is that the postal ballot papers must reach the relevant office of the returning officer before 5 pm on polling day, Nov 19,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Junaidi said this in refuting Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent claim that military personnel, especially in the Bera parliamentary constituency, had already cast their votes for GE15.

Yesterday, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the voting for Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel who are registered postal voters began on Nov 7 and would continue until Nov 19 before 5 pm. - Bernama