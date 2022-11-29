GE15: PH gives way to BN in Tioman

ROMPIN: Amanah has decided that its candidate representing Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Tioman election will give way to the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate to boost BN’s chances of beating Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Amanah secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli, in a statement today, said this was a sign of cooperation between PH and BN which was consistent with efforts to strengthen the Pahang and federal unity governments.

“Amanah sees the need to strengthen unity among components of the state government to take on the PN candidate. As such, Amanah, which is a PH component party, has decided to make way for the BN candidate,” he said.

The PH election machinery will work with the BN campaign to ensure victory for the BN candidate, he added.

Polling for the Tioman state seat under the 15th General Election (GE15) was postponed to Dec 7 after PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, died on polling day on Nov 19, believed due to a heart attack.

PH’s Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly is in a five-cornered fight with BN’s incumbent assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain, Osman A Bakar (Pejuang), Sulaiman Bakar (Independent) and Nor Idayu Hashim (PN), who replaced Md Yunus.

Tioman has 28,465 voters, comprising 28,200 ordinary voters, 262 police personnel and three absentee voters abroad.

Mohd Fadzli had earlier said he was willing to give way to the BN candidate if directed by the PH leadership.

GE15 left a hung state assembly in Pahang after no party or coalition won a simple majority, with PN taking 17 seats, BN (16) and PH (eight).

BN and PH then decided to work together to form a unity government. - Bernama