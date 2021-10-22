Gerakan AGM now moved to Melaka on Nov 13

KOTA BHARU: Gerakan’s annual general meeting which was originally supposed to be held in Penang will now take place in Melaka on Nov 13, its president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai (pix) said today.

The decision to switch venues is to facilitate the party’s efforts to assist Perikatan Nasional’s campaign in the Melaka state election.

“We have decided on this as our party machinery will also be in Melaka for the election campaign, so it would be better to hold the AGM in Melaka itself,” he told a media conference at the Kelantan Gerakan delegates conference conducted via hybrid format here today.

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 for the Melaka state election, with nominations on Nov 8 and early voting to take place on Nov 16.

Asked about the number of seats Gerakan will be contesting in the Melaka state election, Lau said the PN leadership will announce seat allocations in due course. -Bernama