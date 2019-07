SEREMBAN: Commuters have a choice of using the e-hailing services of other companies if they are faced with fare increases, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Loke said there are 31 e-hailing operators (EHO) providing these services, giving commuters a choice of cheaper fares.

“The consumers should make wise decisions. If there is a fare increase, they have the choice of using other e-hailing services with cheaper fares.

“We do not want this industry to be a monopoly and there should be competition. If there is competition, the fare will be cheap and no e-hailing company can wantonly increase their prices,” he told reporters after the launch of the Negeri Sembilan MyCar Office, here today.

He said there were many other companies which offer competitive rates and the consumer should assess the company and application they choose.

He added that any e-hailing company which is operating without a valid licence will face stern action and e-hailing drivers who have not yet to abide by the conditions including getting a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) have an additional three months to comply.

Earlier, in his speech, Loke said with the opening of the MyCar office today and other MyCar offices in the future, hopefully the efficiency of MyCar operations would remain optimum and it could provide healthy competition in the e-hailing industry.

“This is in line with the government’s objective of providing land public transport services which are efficient, safe and trustworthy.

“The Transport Ministry is constantly drawing up new incentives to improve the quality of transport services in the country and is open to ideas which can improve the services delivery system to the people,” he added. - Bernama