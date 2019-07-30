Ghost smoke candies seized in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The office of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry in Penang seized 14 packets of vape–like “Ghost Smoke Cool Fruit Powder” candies in an operation in Bukit Tengah near here yesterday.

Enforcement chief Chin Ching Chung said the products were seized at a business premises during the checks conducted in Seberang Perai Tengah beginning 10 am.

“Also seized were related documents such as invoices. Initial investigation found that all the seized products were using false and dubious trade descriptions,“ he said in a statement today.

A total of 59 premises including wholesalers, retailers and hawkers at schools were inspected since July 23, he said.

So far, Chin said only one premises had been found to sell the candy.

The candy produces a smoke–like vapour and a recent video showing children “smoking” it has gone viral on social media sites, causing much concern to parents and the authorities. — Bernama