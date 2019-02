KUALA LUMPUR: A 16-year-old girl was killed while five others injured when their vehicle crashed and landed on its side along Jalan Sungai Besi here this morning.

In the 5am incident, the car involved was ferrying three men and three women aged between 16 and 25. Two of them were critically injured.

Chin Xin Qi, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene after she was believed to have been thrown out of the vehicle when the vehicle crashed, a City Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said.

“The accident took place along the Sungai Besi highway heading to Seremban. Preliminary investigations revealed that Chin and four others were thrown out from the vehicle. Another victim was trapped at the back seat,“ he said when contacted by theSun today.

The trapped passenger was rescued at 6.13am and rescue operation ended at 6.31am.

City Fire and Rescue Department dispatched two fire engines and 15 rescue personnel to the scene after receiving a distress call at 5.22am. Those injured were sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.