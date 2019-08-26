Girl disappears in Rajang river while bathing

SIBU: A seven-year-old girl, who disappeared when bathing in Sungai Rajang yesterday with her father and cousin, has yet to be found as of 6pm when the search and rescue (SAR) operation was postponed.

Prior to this incident, Julia Purnama, who was feared drowned, was bathing with her father and a 10-year-old cousin near Meuteck Dockyard in Sungai Bidut near here.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre spokesman said a call on the incident was received at 9.35am and a team from Sungai Merah was mobilised to the area for a SAR. Also present was a Civil Defence Force team.

He said that the victim’s father was only able to save her cousin who was known as Alit Aiman and rushed him to a nearby clinic for treatment.

He said that the SAR was conducted on the surface of the water while three dives to a depth of 30.48m were also made during the operation. — Bernama