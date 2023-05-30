Girl, hospitalised after eating cannabis-laced biscuits, dad arrested

IPOH: An 11-year-old girl was admitted to hospital after showing serious side effects from eating chocolate biscuits suspected to be laced with cannabis.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri (pix) said police received a report at 10.26 pm yesterday from a medical assistant at the Lawin Health Clinic in Gerik after the victim suffered shortness of breath, dizziness and nausea after eating biscuits made by her father.

“Investigations found that the victim had eaten biscuits suspected to be mixed with cannabis which caused her to experience shortness of breath, dizziness and nausea.

“The victim was taken to Gerik Hospital and later referred to Taiping Hospital for examination and further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri said the victim, who was taken to the hospital by her father, is now in stable condition, adding that a urine test to determine if she was positive for cannabis could not be done just yet in order to prioritise her treatment.

At the same time, Mohd Yusri said police had arrested the victim’s 38-year-old father, who worked as a rubber tapper, and a urine test on the suspect found that he tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

THC is a psychoactive component and one of the 113 cannabinoids identified in the cannabis plant.

The suspect has been remanded until June 3 from today for investigations under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Mohd Yusri advised the public to be more careful and take precautions so that such incidents do not recur and also not to make any speculations about the case. -Bernama