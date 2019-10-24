Give money to MYC, says Umno Youth

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth wants the RM138 million allocated for youth development be channelled through the Malaysian Youth Council (MYC) instead of the Youth Power Club (YPC).

Its chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (pix) pointed out that the MYC, an umbrella organisation for 41 youth groups with thousands of members, had been the main body for youth development under the Youth Development Act 2007.

“YPC may exist in all parliamentary constituencies but it is mired in controversy. There are allegations that it is merely an extension of Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) and the heads of the club are members of the party,” Asyraf told a press conference yesterday.

He also urged the government to raise the ceiling prices of houses that could be sold to foreigners from RM600,000 currently to RM1 million.

He said the lower ceiling price could entice some developers to raise prices of houses that normally cost RM450,000 to RM600,000 if there were ready foreign buyers.