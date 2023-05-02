Give Nurul Izzah a chance to prove capability: Ahmad Faizal

IPOH: Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today called on all parties to give chance for former Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament, Nurul Izzah Anwar, to prove her capability in shouldering the responsibilities as Senior Economic and Financial Adviser to the Prime Minister.

He said the post did not come with an easy task, but believed that with Nurul Izzah’s experience, it would be an added value for her to solve various problems involving the people.

“Apart from the appointment (as Senior Economic and Financial Advisor) by the prime minister, Nurul Izzah also has two degrees and has been a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). With these qualifications and experience, I think we can trust her (Nurul Izzah) to solve problems on the economy, finance and cost of living facing the people now,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal said this to reporters at the Tambun parliamentary constituency Perikatan Nasional (PN) thanksgiving feast here, today.

Last Jan 29, Nurul Izzah revealed that she was officially appointed Senior Economic and Financial Adviser to the Prime Minister on Jan 3 this year and that her main objective was to improve the economic condition of the people, as well as tackle issues of poverty, education and technical and vocational training (TVET) in the country. - Bernama