Give this youth a chance to lead: Vivian Wong

SANDAKAN: DAP candidate for the Sandakan parliamentary constituency by-election, Vivian Wong Shir Yee, has urged voters to give her a chance to serve the people.

She added that being young was not a barrier for her, and in fact, it would help in voicing the concerns of the younger generation.

“Young people also know how to serve the people. What’s important is one must serve the people with his or her heart,” she said during a DAP ceramah session at the Kim Fung Night Market here, yesterday.

Therefore, she said, the issue brought up by opposition party, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), that she was too young to become a people’s representative was irrelevant, as she had long been exposed to the world of politics through her late father and incumbent Sandakan MP, Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt.

Vivian added that while working in Kuala Lumpur, she had also been involved with a non-governmental organisation that helped impoverished communities abroad.

She is looking to defend the seat for the DAP in the by-election on May 11, which is also being contested by Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin of PBS and three Independent candidates.

The by-election is being held following Tien Fatt’s death from to a heart attack on March 28. - Bernama