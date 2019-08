KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has issued a plea to teenage girls and women who have become pregnant out of wedlock and do not intend to keep their babies, to consider giving their babies up for adoption rather than dumping them heartlessly.

“The babies are innocent and their lives are precious,“ she said, adding that the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry’s main focus in this regard was on saving abandoned babies.

She assured unwed mothers-to-be that they could seek assistance from the Social Welfare Department to find a family to adopt their child and all they needed to do was to call ‘Talian Kasih’ (Love Line) at 15999.

Launching an awareness campaign against abandoning newborns, #SaveALife, here yesterday, Wan Azizah who is also the Women, Family And Community Development Minister, said it was better for the babies to be adopted rather than be dumped and mercilessly left to die.

Nevertheless, she stressed that it was imperative for all parties to give their cooperation and support and not leave the government to manage the issue alone.

Currently, the ministry is working with non-governmental organisations such as Pertubuhan Kebajikan Amal Silatulrahim Isteri-Isteri Harapan Malaysia (Kasih Malaysia) and the relevant authorities through #SaveALife to reduce the number of abandoned newborns.

“This programme does not mean that the government is encouraging premarital sex. We are giving shelter to babies and unwed mothers.

“We are concerned for the safety, health and welfare of both baby and mother. Family institution is very important. The ministry has qualified counsellors ready to help these women and their babies,“ she said.

During the function, Dr Wan Azizah also ‘assigned’ a ministry bus to promote the #savealife campaign.

Meanwhile, deputy minister Hannah Yeoh said Talian Kasih received 15,000 calls from unwed mothers throughout last year. — Bernama