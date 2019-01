JASIN: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today conducted a visit to Felda Tun Ghafar Kemendor and the Jasin Post Office here to observe implementation of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) pilot project.

The visit was made in conjunction with the launch of the NCFP pilot project that will provide high-speed Internet facility for the people in rural areas.

Gobind Singh arrived at Felda Tun Ghafar Kemendor at 9.06 am and was greeted on arrival by Malacca Communications, Multimedia, Youth Development and Sports Committee chairman Kerk Chee Yee.

During the visit, Gobind Singh was briefed on the NFCP project by project director Muhammad Faisal Sidek and then taken to the site where the project would be carried out by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

Before ending the visit, Gobind Singh spent some time mingling with the local residents.

After that, the minister was taken to the Jasin Post office, another site for the NFCP project, and was greeted on arrival by Pos Malaysia Berhad Group chief executive officer Syed Md Najib Syed Md Noor.

During the visit, Gobind Singh spent some time visiting the e-consigment, EziBox Express Post and National Digital Id service counters at the post office in conjunction with Pos Malaysia Open Day.

The implementation of the NCFP, which combines fibre optics and wireless connectivity, is targetted to achieve 98% broadband coverage in populated areas by 2023, with a minimum broadband speed of 30 Mbps.

The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia will take on the main role to ensure the success of the NFCP, which aims at seeing Internet connectivity enjoyed by all Malaysians everywhere and at all times.

The project involved 1,100 homes in three areas in Jasin namely Taman Merbau, Taman Maju and Felda Kemendor.

Later, Gobind is scheduled at the Jasin Municipal Council for the launch of the NFCP Pilot Project. — Bernama