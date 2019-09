KUCHING: The 11th Batallion of the General Operations Force (PGA), Kuching, uncovered an illegal medicine packaging facility at a house during an operation dubbed ‘’Op Libas’’ here yesterday.

Its commanding officer, Supt Rosdi Inai, said during the 4pm raid at the illegal facility in Jalan Stutong Stampin Baru here, PGA personnel also seized the illegal medicines, believed to have been smuggled from China, worth RM957,812.

A 42-year-old man who was believed to be the caretaker of the premises was also detained.

“He failed to show any documents and permits to package the medicines.

“Based on the information obtained, the goods were to be packaged and then marketed locally,” he said in a statement here today.

Rosdi said the suspect had been handed over to the Kuching District Police headquarters for further investigations while the confiscated items were sent to the Health Ministry for further investigation under the Poisons Act 1952 and the Sale of Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama