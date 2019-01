KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is expanding the ‘GoKL’ bus service network to areas in the Setiawangsa and Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituencies by next month.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said there was a need to expand the free bus service to the People’s Housing project (PPR) areas in both the parliamentary constituencies.

“It will also help to ease the burden of the low income earners, especially residents of the PPR houses. We expect the additional routes for the ‘GoKL’ bus service to be launched in conjunction with Federal Territories Day this Feb 1,” he told reporters after observing traffic condition at Jalan Kerinchi here today.

Also present were DBKL executive director (Planning) Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah and Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament Fahmi Fadzil.

Nor Hisham said DBKL also planned to build a multi-storey car park to reduce traffic congestion in Pantai Dalam and the surrounding areas.

“It is still in the discussion stage. We are working to resolve the problem of illegal parking on the road shoulder, which contributes to the congestion,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the area along Jalan Kerinchi and Pantai Dalam affected many quarters, including traders, corporate companies and schools.

“We are prepared to discuss with them so that the problem on traffic congestion in the area can be addressed,” he added. — Bernama