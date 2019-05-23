Gombak LRT car park under construction collapses, 3 workers injured

KUALA LUMPUR: Three construction workers were injured after a multi-storey car park under construction at the Gombak LRT station in Taman Melati collapsed early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department commander M. Murugiah said in the 1.13am incident, the three victims were trapped when the concrete building measuring 2,500 square feet collapsed.

“We received a distress call minutes after the incident and we dispatched a team of 46 fire and rescue personnel,” he said today.

Some 28 personnel from the police, Health Ministry, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Civil Defence Force (Apam) were also despatched to facilitate the rescue mission.

The enforcement team managed to rescue two of the victims who were subsequently sent to the hospital, while the remaining victim under the rubble was rescued at around 7.30am.

Murugiah added the rescue operations also involved the use of tracking dogs to determine if more people were trapped.

“We also deployed a Canine Unit (K9) to detect if there are other victims trapped under the rubble,” he said.

He added that clearing works and search and rescue operation are still ongoing at the 232m² building which is still under construction.