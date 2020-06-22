Good news for movie-goers, as cinemas reopen in July (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians can finally catch their favourite movies in cinemas while munching on their popcorns beginning next month.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said cinemas, theatres and other live events would be allowed to operate effective July 1, limited to a maximum of 250 individuals.

“However, the number of people allowed for each show will also depend on the size and capacity of the halls. If social distancing can’t be practised with 250 people, then of course this will be reduced.

“Other than this, the standard SOPs must be observed, namely checking of temperature, use of face mask and hand sanitiser, and for organisers to put up reminder signs of social distancing,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail added that only indoor premises would be allowed to operate for the moment.

On water recreational activities, he said this would be allowed for public and private swimming pools, as well as those in hotels, condominiums and gated communities.

“They can be allowed to reopen on the condition that these premises should provide a lifeguard and supervisor to ensure everyone’s safety and to limit the number of users at any one time, based on the size of the pools.

“However, there is no restriction on children, although this is discouraged, and pool providers also have the final say on this,” he said, adding that premises owners are required to notify the Ministry of International Trade and Industry on their reopening.

Additionally, Ismail Sabri said, other water activities in rivers, seas and lakes will also be allowed beginning July, although water theme parks are still not allowed to operate.

On a similar note, he said meetings, seminars, workshops, courses, training and conferences will also be allowed beginning July 1.

This includes annual general meetings involving political parties, private firms or any other registered organisations, with a maximum of 250 participants based on the size of the location.

“In general, this allowance involves organisations registered with the Registrar of Societies, Sports Commissioner Office, Registrar of Youth and the Companies Commission of Malaysia,” he said.