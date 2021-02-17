Good response to ‘e-latih’ programme

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians are taking advantage of the e-latih scheme to increase knowledge during the movement control order 2.0 (MCO).

Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) chief executive Datuk Shahul Hameed Dawood said the training programme was launched two weeks ago and more than 21,000 people registered within the first 10 days.

HRDF is targeting at least two million participants by the end of the year and based on the response, the target is achievable, he said, adding that more than 200 courses are open to Malaysians without charge.

“The e-latih portal meets the demands of various industries and provides opportunities not only for job seekers to improve their skills but also for employers looking for new skilled staff.

“Some have even registered for two to three courses as they look to improve their skills.”

The courses only provide a certificate of attendance and there are no examinations involved.

Shahul said it easy for people to register as they do not have to fill up multiple forms and this is one of the main attractions.

“The studying platform provides a mixed means of presenting a course, with a blend of videos, lectures and other teaching aids.

“By doing this, we have made learning new things enjoyable and easy.”

He added that 55% of those who have signed up with e-latih are currently employed while another 20% are single mothers.

“We have also had retirees signing up.”

Shahul said the public can use e-latih as a way to learn about e-commerce and how to use it to improve their business.

“At the moment, everything on the e-latih portal is in English but we are slowly building up courses in Bahasa Malaysia and other languages.”