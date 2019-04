IPOH: The Gopeng Health Clinic will be closed for renovation and will be operating temporarily from the Perak Rural Community Centre (PKD), formerly known as the Rural Transformation Centre, beginning May 2.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the ministry through the Perak Health Department would be undertaking the renovation works, which includes upgrading its roof and electrical wiring, at the health clinic between May and November this year.

“However, dental services at the Gopeng Health Clinic will continue as usual. The opening of the temporary health clinic at the Perak RTC is to ensure that health services especially for Gopeng residents are not affected,” he said in a statement, here today.

He said the temporary health clinic would be operating together with the District Community Clinic at Perak RTC from 8am to 5pm on Mondays to Fridays.

“For Saturdays and Sundays, the Perak RTC District Community Clinic will operate as usual from 9am to 6pm,” he said.

Dr Lee, the MP for Gopeng, said to facilitate the shift to the temporary clinic at the Perak RTC, the Gopeng Health Clinic will be closed for five days from April 27 to May 1.

He advised patients planning to seek treatment at the health clinic during this five-day period to do so at nearby health clinics in Malim Nawar, Kampar and Gunung Rapat.

“Chronic patients seeking follow-up treatment for high blood pressure, diabetes and other illnesses should get new appointments via telephone 05-3596985. Beginning May 2, 2019, telephone line 05-3572482 will be open for any enquiries,” he added. — Bernama