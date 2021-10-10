Gov’t fulfils promise to allow interstate, overseas travel for well-being of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’

KUALA LUMPUR: Allowing interstate and overseas travel from tomorrow is surely delighting everyone and proves that the government has fulfilled its promise once the vaccination rate of the country’s adult population has reached 90 percent.

The implementation is indeed timely as the Covid-19 cases in Malaysia have been declining, with 7,373 recorded today.

Interstate travel means that there will be no more police roadblocks, no requirement to obtain a permit for it from the authorities or from the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) for those in the business sector.

However, the public is still bound by the standard operating procedures (SOP) such as wearing a face mask, ensuring physical distancing and undergoing compulsory quarantine upon returning to the country from abroad.

Meanwhile, the role of the police is still vital as they are to continue checking on usage of the MySejahtera application anywhere and at any time at premises and places suspected of having crowds.

However, cross-state travel is not allowed in areas placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

As stated before by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin that interstate travel was not the cause of Covid-19 outbreaks but the gatherings of people and this should be avoided.

Malaysian Public Health Physicians Association president, Datuk Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar said since the government had fulfilled its promise of allowing interstate level, the people should play their role with better self-control, besides being more responsible towards the community.

Although there is no more travel restriction, Dr Zainal Ariffin has reminded the public to plan their travels and not to form crowds that can cause congestion.

“Congratulations to the government and people but no matter what, adherence to the SOP set has to continue such as ensuring physical distancing, wearing a face mask and not to form crowds, and do self-testing for the viral infection before travelling to any destination,” he said.

When announcing the go-ahead for interstate travel, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reminded the people to have a self-test for Covid-19 done before going on their journey and those with symptoms like fever, cough, a cold and breathing difficulty were advised to postpone their trip.

He also advised those with the symptoms to report their confirmed test results soonest possible via MySejahtera.

They should also undergo self-quarantine immediately and be fully disciplined if found to be positive for the infection and to quickly inform their close contacts about it through the link in MySejahtera.

They are also to inform about their worsening health condition while undergoing self-quarantine at home and to get immediate treatment at the nearest medical centre if they have serious symptoms.

Occupational and General Health specialist at Hospital Kasih Cyberjaya, Dr Hanafiah Bashirun said public cooperation in strictly complying with the SOP was much required to prevent themselves and others from contracting Covid-19.

He also suggested that those on interstate travel to once again undergo a self-test for the virus before returning to work to ensure a safe work environment.

“I also suggest that those who return to their hometowns for a visit to also provide self-test kits for their parents. This is important as anyone could be infected and definitely we want to ensure that our family, especially our parents and the other elderly are protected against the disease,“ he said.

All the relaxations announced by the government can be enjoyed by those who have been fully vaccinated and those who have not been vaccinated are advised to do so fast to reduce the risks of getting infected and of dying from the infection, as well as reducing the burden on the health system.

The latest data from the Health Ministry shows that vaccination has reduced the rates of admission of Covid-19 patients to the intensive care units by 83 percent and death rate from the infection by 88 per cent.

Currently, the country’s transition from the pandemic to endemic phase has been smooth but the people have the big responsibility of making the effort a success. — Bernama