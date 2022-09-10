Gov’t to ensure Sabah’s islanders lead comfortable lives: Annuar

SEMPORNA: The government is doing its best to ensure the people of Sabah, including those residing on remote islands, are contented and lead comfortable lives, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said.

He said facilities in Semporna, especially in the islands, will continue to be improved for the benefit of the locals and tourists.

“We are now (almost) free of COVID-19 and tourists are flocking areas such as Semporna and islands such as Mabul, Kapalai, Mataking and Sipadan. When there are tourists, the people of Semporna will enjoy the economic spillovers.

“And that is why no matter the distance, or the island, the government will pay attention. The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) does not want anyone left behind,” he said when officiating at the Merdeka@Komuniti Keluarga Malaysia programme in Pulau Mabul, near here today.

Meanwhile, Annuar said the event tonight held tonight was a symbol of appreciation for the islanders, including security forces based there.

“Thank you Malaysians, tonight is a dedication from us as one Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) standing firm together... we are all part of a family,” he said in the event attended by over 1,000 island residents.

At the same event, Semporna district officer Juraimin Jadil hoped the Communications and Multimedia Ministry will organise more educational and skills-related programmes for the locals. - Bernama