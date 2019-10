KUALA LUMPUR: The government must have a clear and firm stand in thinking of measures to solve the problems of haze to prevent it from becoming an annual obstacle to the nation.

Social and environmental activist Tan Si Lee Lam Thye (pix) said the government should also discuss with the neighbouring country for the sake of health and environment and endeavour to achieve a haze free status.

‘’Malaysia needs to have a Cross Boundary Haze Act like Singapore which was implemented in 2014, namely, enabling legal action against those who cause the haze in that country.

‘’The proposal of the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry to create a Transboundary Haze Act is an apt action to be taken and hoped the process of submitting it it to the Cabinet goes smoothly,’’ he said in a statement here today.

He also hoped the people would continue to put pressure on the authorities so that it would act to solve the problem which occurred annually.

But, he conceded that the people in the country had a short memory because they would hurl numerous comments when haze took place but when the weather improved, the haze was as if forgotten.

‘’Many comments are heard on the social media each time haze occurred, but I want to remind society not to take the issue lightly despite the improving weather in the last two to three weeks due to the monsoon season,’’ he said.

He said the haze which affected the country over a month ago affected the daily lives of the communities and impacted seriously on health and the economy. — Bernama