Govt agrees to Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, high-risk groups given priority — PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to administer Covid-19 vaccine booster shots as part of efforts to increase protection among vulnerable groups against the deadly virus.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said priority will be given to high-risk groups such as healthcare frontliners and immunocompromised patients.

Besides these two categories, he said senior citizens with comorbidities and individuals who work or stay at long-term care facilities will also be given priority for the booster shots, adding that they will be administered once the adult population vaccination rate nationwide has surpassed 80 per cent.

“This third (booster) dose will improve immunity levels among high-risk groups against Covid-19 infection as it (immunity level) could decrease after the second dose.

“For this, a panel of medical and health experts is developing guidelines to administer these booster shots,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri said details on the Covid-19 booster shot exercise will be announced by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. — Bernama