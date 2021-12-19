Govt allocates RM200 mln to address flood impact — Tengku Zafrul (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has provided a total allocation of RM200 million in efforts to address the impact of floods and activation of all disaster networks of Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLICs) and Government-linked companies (GLCs).

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz (pix) said the Ministry of Finance (MoF) will expedite the distribution of RM50 million to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and National Disaster Relief Trust Fund (KWABBN) to ensure the continuity of assistance to households affected by the floods.

He said the government will also increase the rate of financial aid to RM1,000 from RM500 for each household affected by the Northeast Monsoon or other natural disasters declared by the Central Disaster Management Committee.

In a statement today, he said the government will also provide an initial allocation of RM100 million in preparation for recovery post-floods.

“The Federal government will continue to cooperate with the state governments in efforts to repair houses and public infrastructure that were damaged by the floods,” he said.

Besides that, for a start, he said a total of RM50 million has been set aside by GLICs and GLCs, comprising matching grants amounting to RM25 million from the government and RM25 million allocation from the GLICs and GLCs.

“The RM50 million allocation will be activated through GLC/GLIC Disaster Recovery Network (GDRN) to help the flood victims. Towards this end, since Dec 17, 2021, GDRN has started to monitor the flood situation nationwide,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said GLICs/GLCs which are part of GDRN have gone to the ground to distribute aids, including the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) which provided the EPF educational centre which has 152 rooms as a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) for flood victims.

“Telekom Malaysia (TM) meanwhile has activated the crisis command centre nationwide and its PAKAR Semboyan team is ready to provide communication assistance and emergency services involving Internet and telephone lines across the nation.

“Pharmaniaga and MASKargo are aggressively sending aids to the PPS for flood victims while Yayasan Sime Darby is extending assistance to workers and community living in plantations under Sime Darby Plantations,” he said.

He added that the government will continue to monitor the situation and MoF specifically is always prepared to provide sufficient allocations to help the flood victims immediately. — Bernama