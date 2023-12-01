Govt allocates RM209 mln to upgrade bridge across Sg Kerian

NIBONG TEBAL: The government has allocated RM209 million for the project to upgrade the bridge across Sungai Kerian and the construction of a flyover across the junction of Jalan Persekutuan to Jalan Transkrian in an effort to reduce travelling time during peak hours and overcome flash flood problems.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the date of possession of the project site was July 8, 2021, and it is expected to be completed on Feb 2, 2025.

“In terms of work progress, there has been a little delay by six per cent as of Dec 31, however, there is no change in the project’s cost since the delay is not too long.

“The delay is due to the issue of land repossession and utility diversion. This is being resolved at the local authority level,” he told reporters after visiting the project site, here, today.

He said the main scope of the project involved work to upgrade the road from two lanes to two-way four lanes with U5 standards along 1.35km, which is a project to upgrade the intersection at grade at FT001/FT283 Jalan Transkrian.

Apart from that, it also involves work to build a flyover at the junction of USM FT001 and a new bridge at Sungai Kerian.

He added that the project is set to assist traffic dispersion at part of FT001 from Penang to Perak, reducing travel time at peak hours, overcoming flash flood problems and, as such, ensuring the safety and comfort of road users along the route.

During his visit to Penang, he also spent time at the Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd operations office, where he was briefed on the operations of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) Northern Region and the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge.

He said the LLM Northern Region has a role in regulating 57 elevated intersections, 12 Rest and Services locations, 23 laybys and six highways along 522.2km. - Bernama