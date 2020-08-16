Govt allocates RM250m to upgrade Jalan Batu Pahat-Kluang

BATU PAHAT: The government has allocated RM250 million to upgrade the Jalan Batu Pahat-Kluang, stretching 14 km from Parit Sempadan to the Ayer Hitam Toll junction, to prevent further fatal accidents on the federal road.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said 554 fatal accidents had occurred in the last 10 years on the road.

He said the upgrading work, under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP), would involve widening the road, construction of road dividers, construction of six pedestrian and motorcycle bridges as well as four U-turns.

“This road needs to be upgraded as soon as possible because it is now listed in the 10 most dangerous roads in Malaysia. About 50,000 residents in the area can breathe a sigh of relief.

“Actually, this FT050 road (Jalan Batu Pahat-Kluang), is 47 km from Batu Pahat to Kluang. The upgrading work for the first phase was carried out a few years ago and will now enter the second phase,“ he told reporters after attending a high-tea with Ayer Hitam parliamentary constituency voters, here today.

Wee, who is also Ayer Hitam MP, said the remaining 13 km will be considered for upgrading work in the third phase from Ayer Hitam Toll junction to Kluang. - Bernama