Govt appreciates people’s sacrifices to support transition to endemic phase

BELURAN: The government appreciates the sacrifices and cooperation of the people in complying with various restrictions and standard operating procedures (SOP) in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic enabling the country to enter the transition to endemic phase, says Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (pix).

He said the government was also thankful to the people for supporting various programmes initiated by the government such as the Covid-19 vaccination initiative in efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

“While there are still SOP that need to be adhered to (in the transition to endemic phase), citizens can now move freely and perform social activities without further restrictions.

“We hope that the pandemic shall quickly pass so that the people will not be worried about the spread of Covid-19,” he told reporters after the handing over ceremony of donations to mosques and surau in Beluran tonight.

At the event, the Beluran Member of Parliament also launched the ‘Sinar Hijrah’ programme hosted by the state Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS).

According to Beluran religious administrative officer, Rahmin Arman, under the Sinar Hijrah programme villages in the Labuk state constituency will be involved in a contest featuring various Islamic arts from May 14 until August 20. — Bernama