Govt approves discount, extension of compound payment period for tour operators: Motac

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has approved a discount of 40 per cent and extended the payment period for compounds imposed on tourism operators and tour guides until Sept 30.

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) in a statement here today said it was part of the government’s initiatives to help the tourism industry players still affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said tourism operators and tour guides who failed to renew their licences were also exempted from being compounded during the period.

However, all operators should ensure that a complete licence renewal application is submitted within 30 days after the licence expiry date.

Apart from that, licensed tourism operators were also given flexibility in setting the size of business premises, conducting other business in their premises and renting co-share office spaces.

“MOTAC hopes the initiatives would help alleviate the burden of the industry players still affected by Covid-19.

“However, the ministry would like to stress that failure to settle the compounds could result in legal action taken against the tourism operators and tour guides involved,” it said. — Bernama