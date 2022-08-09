Govt confident Tasik Chini will not lose biosphere reserves status: Takiyuddin

KOTA BHARU: The government is confident that Tasik Chini will not lose its status as part of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix).

Takiyuddin said he had an audience with Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday to present a report related to Tasik Chini that the government had prepared.

“All preparations have been made, and the report will also be brought to the national-level meeting to be chaired by the ministry’s secretary-general this week.

“We are confident that Tasik Chini’s status will not be stripped by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO),” he said after officiating at the annual general meeting of the Parents and Teachers Association of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Ismail here today.

Before this, Takiyuddin said any activity that could affect Tasik Chini, including new approval for sand and mineral mining, had been stopped.

UNESCO has given the Malaysian authorities until Sept 30 to inform the world body on how it plans to nurse Tasik Chini and its surrounding wetlands back to health. - Bernama