Govt considers RM800 initial fee to help youth join TVET

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is considering an initial fee of RM800 for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to enable more youths, especially the Orang Asli to participate in the programme.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the payment of fees could be one of the constraints on youth participation in the programme.

“If we can consider this to help them, maybe more youths, especially the Orang Asli, will participate in vocational training,“ he said during the Minister’s Question Time at Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to the question by Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) on the government’s initiatives to increase youth participation in TVET, especially from rural areas and Orang Asli.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said that TVET is a lifelong learning in which students can participate not only in long-term courses, but also in short-term programmes which include basic training in a particular field.

He was replying to a supplementary question by Mohd Misbahul Munir Masduki (PN-Parit Buntar) on whether the government intends to add or organise short-term TVET programmes for the youth.

Referring to the latest data from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) that only five per cent of Malaysian youth are participating in TVET, Fadillah said this statement refers to youth aged 15 to 24.

“It takes into account the country’s youth population in the same age group of six million people, based on statistics of the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM). “The data given by UNESCO are in line with enrollment statistics for 2021 which show that the number of youth in the same age category participating in the TVET programme totalled 360,000 people,“ he said.

At the same time, Fadillah said as announced in the Budget 2023, the government is targeting 50 Memorandums of Agreement (MoA) with the industry and government-related companies this year.

For a start, 10 MoAs will be concluded with government-linked companies (GLC) and private companies for the implementation of high-impact TVET programmes, with the agreement serving as an overarching platform for GLCs and private companies to collaborate with the government. - Bernama