Govt converts prison academies into detention centres for MCO flouters

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 13 prison academies nationwide will be converted into detention centres to accommodate those who violate the movement control order (MCO).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the Home Ministry would gazette these academies for the purpose, which he said was to ensure no overcrowding in existing prisons.

He said the decision was made following his earlier announcement that MCO violators would no longer be issued RM1,000 compounds, but would be dragged straight to court and face possible prison term.

“The same standard operating procedure (SOP) by the Prisons Department will be used in these gazetted premises, where offenders will be treated similarly to those in prisons,” he told a press conference, here, yesterday.

Previously, Ismail Sabri, who is Defence Minister, had said that those who disregard the rules would be remanded and brought straight to court, as the country enters its third phase of the MCO.

He said the decision was made after the number of those disregarding the order increased in the past few days, with many of them appearing not to be deterred by the RM1,000 compound.

Ismail Sabri said at present, the compliance rate remained at 97%, with high volume of movement still reported in certain specific locations.

On Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador’s statement that the MCO might be extended until June if people continue to defy the order, Ismail Sabri said that was his own personal opinion.

“The decision whether or not to extend the order will be up to the Health Ministry,” he said.