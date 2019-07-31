Govt expenditure is consistent with Budget 2019 projections, Senate told

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s operating and development expenditure as of the middle of this year is consistent with Budget 2019 projections, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Ir Amiruddin Hamzah said RM124,769 billion or 48.01% had been spent under the operating expenditure, while RM23.763 billion or 43.34% had been used for development expenditure.

“The percentage of the expenditure was consistent with the mid-year performance projection,” he said during question time.

He said this in reply to Senator Zaiedi Suhaili who wanted to know the latest performance in regards to the 2019 Budget, as well as the amount of money spent and tax revenue collected as of June 30.

The deputy minister said RM314.55 billion had been allocated for the 2019 Budget comprising RM259.85 billion for operating expenditure and RM54.7 billion for development expenditure.

He added that the government’s tax revenue as of June 30 was RM85.1 billion. — Bernama