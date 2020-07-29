Govt formulating new regulation on pollution parameters

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is in the process of formulating a new regulation on pollution parameters for activities that are not subject to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), said Deputy Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Dr Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad.

He said the move was to strengthen enforcement against those who pollute the environment.

According to him, the jurisdiction of the Department of Environment (DOE), has all the while, limited to activities that are subject to the Environmental Quality (Prescribed Activities) (Environmental Impact Assessment) Order 2015.

“DOE always conducts periodical monitoring during project implementation for agricultural activities based on the Environmental Quality Order 2015. In this context, the government intends to strengthen the enforcement of the Environmental Quality Act 1974,“ he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question by Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) on efforts by the government to enhance monitoring of plantation activities to address pollution.

On action taken against plantation or agriculture companies that pollute the environment, Ahmad Masrizal said that as of last last June, the ministry monitored 14 agricultural project areas that received EIA approval, with warning issued to developers of two projects, and another issued compound. - Bernama