Govt functioning well, doing its best to combat Covid-19 — Mustapa

JELI: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (pix) said the government administration is still functioning well in working towards economic recovery and ensuring that the people are protected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said despite the shortcomings, every leader in the country is open to criticism and views of various parties, especially experts in specific fields, in efforts to strengthen existing weaknesses.

“A failed government means it has become paralysed but Alhamdulillah, in Malaysia, the public administration and institutions, including the private sector, are still operating as usual. Even the politicians are working to ensure the wellbeing of the people.

“We (the government) are not perfect and we will continue to discuss and address the health and economic crises, because the people expect the leaders to protect them,“ he told reporters after the distribution of food basket assistance under the People’s Well​-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) at Kampung Berdang here today.

Mustapa was commenting on a Bloomberg report which ranked Malaysia 51st in its Covid-19 Resilience Ranking among 53 economies, on their success at containing the virus with the least amount of social and economic disruption.

Elaborating, the Jeli MP said the government would try its best for the sake of the country, to formulate various strategies, in addition to the assistance packages announced earlier.

On the food basket programme, Mustapa said 6,000 baskets would be distributed within one week, throughout Jeli parliamentary constituency through the sub-district heads, mosques and community leaders to those in need.

“The Jeli MP community service centre had distributed 33,800 food baskets to residents affected by Covid-19 since March 2020 and the aid would continue to ensure there is food on the table for everyone and no one is left behind.

“Anyone in Jeli parliamentary constituency who is in need or has been left out, can seek assistance from the Jeli MP community service centre,“ said Mustapa. — Bernama