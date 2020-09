PETALING JAYA: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced that the government has fallen as he has a strong majority.

He said he was supposed to meet the King on Tuesday morning but was unable to as the king was undergoing treatment at IJN.

“I have a strong, convincing and formidable majority.“

“It will be a strong government, its not four, five or six but close to two thirds,” Anwar said.