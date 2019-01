KUALA TERENGGANU: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today the government hopes that the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong would be elected as soon as possible.

Mahathir said the election had to be expedited because he had to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on certain matters.

“The government accepts the decision of (the Sultan of Kelantan) Sultan Muhammad V to step down. It is in accordance with the constitution,” he told reporters after opening the Terengganu office of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) here.

Also present were his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, and Bersatu Terengganu chairman Datuk Razali Idris.

Istana Negara, in a statement released yesterday by Datuk Pengelola Bijaya Diraja (Comptroller of the Royal Household) Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz, announced the resignation of Sultan Muhammad V who had reigned as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong from Dec 13, 2016.

Mahathir said the Conference of Rulers had procedures pertaining to the succession of the King, which were enshrined in the Constitution.

Asked about Sultan Muhammad V’s successor, Mahathir said that he would in no way interfere in the matter and that the final decision lay with the Conference of Rulers.

“We (Government) will not interfere in this matter. The next Yang di-Pertuan Agong will be determined by the Conference of Rulers. I do not know how it is done and according to their (Malay rulers) tradition, they have their own arrangements,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the performance of the current Cabinet ministers, Mahathir said overall he was satisfied with how they were doing. — Bernama