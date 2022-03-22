Govt hopes Penang, Kedah and Perak can solve water supply issue

GEORGE TOWN: The federal government hopes the issue of water supply in Penang, Perak and Kedah can be resolved following a study which shows that these three states will face a supply shortage by 2050.

Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister I, Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said that based on the National Water Resource Study 2010-2050 (Zaaba Consultancy 2008), the northern areas of Peninsular Malaysia encompassing Kedah, Perlis and Penang could be facing acute water supply shortage by 2050.

“Water sources are not only a necessity for the people but also for the agriculture sector, especially in the northern states which have many agriculture areas.

“Water and land matters come under the jurisdiction of the state governments and I hope that the parties concerned can find a solution to this issue,“ he told reporters after officiating at the 24th Annual Conference of the Malaysian National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage (Manco), here, today.

Ahmad was earlier asked on the risk for the agriculture sector in Penang after the state government’s effort to obtain water from Perak through the Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Scheme (SPRWTS) could not be met by the Perak government.

Ahmad also said that the agriculture sector had now been moving from manpower usage to the full use of technology whereby mechanisation would also be able to increase agriculture output and ensure efficient management of infrastructure.

He said the main objective of mechanisation and automation was to free the agriculture sector from being highly dependent on manual labour while greatly increasing productivity.

“We will also be moving towards providing testing and certification centres to ensure that the use of technology in the agriculture sector here would be in tandem with what’s happening at the international level.

“By 2050, we need to fulfill the objectives of sustainable development in food production, namely, ensuring the involving of people of all ages in the agriculture socio-economic sector, minimising the negative effects on the environment, rehabilitating our limited natural resources, saving biodiversity and strengthening resilience for the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmad expects the country’s food supply, especially with the coming of Ramadan and the festive season, will be stable and sufficient.

He said with the food supply projection made by the ministry, the supply of fresh chicken, for example, would be increased in the market if there is a shortage reported. — Bernama