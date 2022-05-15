Govt’ inroduces seven news categories for national youth awards: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), will introduce seven new categories for the National Youth Premier Awards this year.

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said that the initiative was to inspire youths to continue to contribute to the development of the country.

He said the seven new awards introduced included Ikon Belia Karismatik; Ikon Belia Kelestarian Alam; Ikon Belia Reka Tekno and Ikon Belia Influencer (Social Media).

“Besides, Ikon Belia Sanjungan Budi, Ikon Youth-Biz and Ikon Belia OKU are also introduced,” he said in his address in conjunction with the 2022 National Youth Day (HBN) celebration, themed ‘Ini Masa Kita’ which was broadcast on TV1 today.

He also announced starting this year, the National Youth Premier Awards will be held in a special ceremony.

“I am also pleased to announce that starting this year, they will be held in a special event, and will use the permanent logo of the HBN celebration, as the government’s commitment to recognising the implementation of programmes that are designed for the country’s youth,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said that the government has agreed to continue the Podium programme until 2025, with a total allocation of RM249 million for a period of four years.

“It is to appreciate the outstanding achievements of national athletes on the international stage; on average youths represent 31.6 per cent of the total national athletes.

“The continuation of this programme not only provides encouragement for athletes among youths but also planning and preparation can be implemented in an orderly manner, to enable more outstanding achievements to be realised at the international level,” he said. - Bernama