Govt-PH MoU will empower country to face challenges - Annuar

KOTA KINABALU: The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Political Stability and Transformation that was inked between the government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will empower the country to face various challenges, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa. (pix)

He said that through the MoU, the focus would be on efforts towards empowering and winning the war against Covid-19, carrying out administrative transformation and Parliamentary Reform.

“This big initiative stems from the character and leadership of the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob), who always emphasises openness, moderation and sets the interests of the people and country as the highest priority.

“His leadership is like a new colour that shapes the spirit of the 2021 Malaysia Day celebration. Let us together support the aspiration to build a harmonious, united, excellent and distinguished Malaysian Family,” he said during his speech at the 2021 Malaysia Day celebration here last night.

Also present were the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin; Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor; Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin; and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximum Ongkili.

Annuar, who is also the joint chairman of the 2021 Malaysia Day Organising Committee, said the presence of Ismail Sabri to officiate the Malaysia Day celebration, would boost everyone’s spirit to respond to the common call to develop the country as a Malaysian Family that is united, regardless of race, religion or political leanings.

“Sabah, as a beautiful state rich in arts and culture and racial diversity that always lives in harmony and unity, is the best reflection of the Malaysian Family for everyone,” he said.

