Govt plans to issue Covid-19 vaccine passport as proof of vaccination - Dr Adham

SEPANG: The government plans to issue Covid-19 passports as verification for individuals who have received the vaccine, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

“We are proposing two ways of doing it, have it (proof of vaccination) displayed in the MySejahtera application or maintain the proof in physical form which is a passport that can be accepted by other countries,“ he said.

Speaking at a press conference after the arrival of the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine here, today, Dr Adham said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) is in the midst of refining the plan.

Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme who is also MOSTI Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin said a protection scheme would be created to compensate vaccine recipients who suffer serious side effects.

“Under this scheme ex-gratia payment will be given to any Covid-19 vaccine recipient who suffers adverse effects of the vaccination,“ he said adding that the matter was decided by the Cabinet in a special meeting last week. -Bernama