Govt proposes tax exemption to encourage more women to return to work

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has proposed to exempt tax on income received from year of assessment 2023 to 2028 to encourage more women to return to work after a career break, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said, to empower women’s role at the corporate leadership level, the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) will introduce a special training programme to enhance their skills.

The government will also identify and subsequently increase the number of women who are qualified to be appointed as Board of Directors’ (BOD) members, said Tengku Zafrul during the tabling of Budget 2023 at the Dewan Rakyat today.

As of October 2022, women constituted 29 per cent of the composition of the BOD for 100 major public-listed companies.

“All 100 companies have at least one woman as a member of their BOD,‘’ he said. - Bernama