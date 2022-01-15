Govt ready to present facts related to Malaysian palm oil

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is still waiting for the exact date for the dispute proceeding on the European Union’s (EU) alleged discrimination against Malaysian palm oil scheduled in March this year, said Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said her ministry is ready to present the facts relating to Malaysian palm oil which might not have been given attention by the EU resulting in it making various allegations on the commodity.

“We will explain one by one on their accusations on Malaysian palm oil. We will provide the facts and examples of the policies and rules in the country,“ she told reporters after launching ‘Mari Kenali Sawit’ (Let’s Get to Know Palm Oil) for school students in Ampang area, here, today.

Zuraida stressed that the government would get the real justification on the allegations on Malaysian palm oil which the country considers as baseless and only based on one or two claims.

“They did not give us the opportunity to explain these allegations, and we will bring this matter to the hearing session later,“ she added.

The dispute proceeding on the EU’s alleged discrimination against Malaysian palm oil which was scheduled to be held this month has been postponed to next March.

Malaysia filed a request for consultations under the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) Dispute Settlement 600 last year.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers will align with the WTO and will announce to the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities on the date set for the session.

-Bernama