Govt’s preparedness in addressing floods in Baling commendable: Expert

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s preparedness and swift action in mobilising security forces to assist in the evacuation of victims of the recent floods and water surge phenomenon in Baling, Kedah was commendable, said political analyst Dr Mazlan Ali.

Further more, he said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also announced an immediate cash aid to the affected victims, even though he was busy on a four-day official visit to Turkiye.

“Not wasting much time, all agencies were mobilised as soon as possible to help the victims,” he said.

He said the distribution of financial aid and assistance from the security forces were better organised this time around, adding that the victims were also provided material assistance to rebuild their homes damaged by the disaster.

“As we are aware, the victims involved not only lost their property, but some were made homeless,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Mazlan, a senior lecturer at Perdana Centre Razak Faculty of Technology and Informatics, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, said the government’s concern for the victims of the disaster was also seen in the immediate action to provide relief centres and measures taken to help with the house repairs.

He noted that in times of disaster, there was cooperation between the federal and state governments and political and racial differences were put aside, in the interest of the people.

In addition, he recommended that steps be taken to coordinate the distribution of aid to the affected victims.

“During the floods in Selangor, many came forward to provide assistance such as food, towels, beddings, clothes and so forth.

“While we welcome the donations and public concern, there must be some form of coordination to avoid wastages and to ensure those in need receive the aid,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Prihatin Malaysia Youth Club president, Luqman Hakim Md Zim, was of the view that the government should introduce proactive measures to address the adverse effects of natural disasters in future.

“The government needs to have a mechanism so that the impact of natural disasters can be reduced instead of providing assistance to the people. Perhaps embankments at the hotspot areas should be reinforced to address the floods,” he said. — Bernama