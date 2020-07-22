Govt seeking permission to allow 3 M’sians to be among 1,000 haj pilgrims: Zulkifli

KLANG: The government has appealed to Saudi Arabia to allow three Malaysians who are there, to be among the 1,000 pilgrims selected to perform the Haj this year, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) said.

He said the three individuals, who are staff of the Pilgrims Fund Board (Tabung Haji) have been assigned to report on the managing of the Haj pilgrimage as Saudi Arabia grapples with the Covid-19 situation.

“We have been informed that the 1,000 pilgrims are of various nationalities who are residing in Saudi Arabia.

“Organising the Haj pilgrimage this year while limiting the number of pilgrims and enforcing strict standard operating procedures (SOP) is in carrying the task to uphold the greatness of Islam,“ he told a press conference after handing over donations to a poor family in Jalan Kapar, here today.

It is learned that the application letter was submitted to the Saudi authorities last week.

According to media reports the annual pilgrimage which usually draws 2.5million visitors from all over the world, has this year been restricted to those under 65 years and free of chronic diseases, amidst stringent hygiene and sanitation measures.

Earlier, Zulkifli also launched a Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) programme aimed at helping the poor and zakat recipients for the construction of houses. — Bernama