Govt taking steps to minimise effects of hot weather on water users

SIK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government has planned several measures to minimise the effects of hot weather on domestic, industrial and agricultural water users, including coordinating the roles of ministries, departments, agencies and state governments.

“The southwest monsoon, which began yesterday, is expected to last until September. Our (the government’s) concern is the lack of water due to the dry season involving domestic, agricultural and industrial users.

“This is the forecast of the Malaysia Meteorological Department, we found that the rate of rainfall will decrease due to the southwest monsoon, so steps have been taken by the federal government, especially through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA),” he said.

He told reporters this after surveying the latest situation of the water reservoir at the Muda Dam, here, today.

He said the coordination will also be done with the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) as well as supply companies or water management bodies at the state level to ensure sufficient water supply for the three categories of users.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid said seven water sources, namely two each in Kedah, Perak and Selangor and one in Sarawak, are expected to be affected by the hot weather during the southwest monsoon season.

He said the government, through the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Air Force, will carry out cloud seeding in those areas if the situation worsens.

Commenting on the situation at the Muda Dam, Ahmad Zahid the dam is the main water source for Kedah and Penang, which is largely for the agricultural sector.

“We will also collaborate with MADA (Muda Agricultural Development Authority), which has a reservoir that is sufficient so far for certain uses, channelling water through a tunnel as far as 6.8 kilometres from the Muda Dam to the Pedu Dam as well as to the Beris Dam.

“This will be coordinated with the state governments, MADA, local authorities and other related agencies,” he said. - Bernama