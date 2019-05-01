Govt to create 50,000 jobs with increased FDI: Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: The government will be able to create 50,000 job opportunities this year as the country’s total approved foreign direct investment has rose 48% to RM80.5 billion in 2018 from RM54.4 billion last year.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said they are not just normal job opportunities but are high-quality options for all Malaysians.

“The government is encouraging investment into new sectors directly relevant to Industry 4.0 that will create high-quality jobs for all Malaysians,“ Lim said in a statement in conjunction with Labour Day.

“But we do not want just any job. We need jobs that uplift us instead of trapping us in a vicious cycle that threatens to leave us with little security during an emergency. We need jobs that support shared prosperity.”

Lim said Malaysia needs more high-quality jobs as it is experiencing a structural change due to competition of low-cost neighbouring countries such as Vietnam.